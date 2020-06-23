402 OLD MILL POND ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom two bath with a loft. You walk in and see a corner stone fire place in the living room, Up a step to a formal dining room and around the corner is a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and room for a breakfast table. Down the hall is the guess bedroom and a guest bathroom. Across from guest bathroom is the washer and dryer . Down the hall is the master bedroom with a large walk in closet and a huge storage closet also slider doors that go out to the patio. Up the stairs to the loft would make a great room or office that over looks the living room.