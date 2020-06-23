All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

402 OLD MILL POND ROAD

402 Old Mill Pond Road · No Longer Available
Location

402 Old Mill Pond Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Gleneagles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful two bedroom two bath with a loft. You walk in and see a corner stone fire place in the living room, Up a step to a formal dining room and around the corner is a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and room for a breakfast table. Down the hall is the guess bedroom and a guest bathroom. Across from guest bathroom is the washer and dryer . Down the hall is the master bedroom with a large walk in closet and a huge storage closet also slider doors that go out to the patio. Up the stairs to the loft would make a great room or office that over looks the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD have any available units?
402 OLD MILL POND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD have?
Some of 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
402 OLD MILL POND ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD offer parking?
No, 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD have a pool?
No, 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 OLD MILL POND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
