3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Freshly painted two bedroom one bath Lake St George home. This home features a large eat in kitchen that has been fully updated with all new cabinets, appliances and granite counter tops. Laminate flooring throughout along with ceiling fans in all rooms. One bedroom is larger and has two closets which would be perfect for a master bedroom. Washer and dryer hookups in attached one car garage with opener. The yard is fully fenced and has a patio as well as a pavered area. Available Immediately!