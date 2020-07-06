All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:05 PM

3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE

3867 Nighthawk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3867 Nighthawk Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted two bedroom one bath Lake St George home. This home features a large eat in kitchen that has been fully updated with all new cabinets, appliances and granite counter tops. Laminate flooring throughout along with ceiling fans in all rooms. One bedroom is larger and has two closets which would be perfect for a master bedroom. Washer and dryer hookups in attached one car garage with opener. The yard is fully fenced and has a patio as well as a pavered area. Available Immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have any available units?
3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have?
Some of 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3867 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg