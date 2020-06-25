3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE

Amenities

Quiet setting for this two story townhome nestled in the Countryside area. Beautiful new tile flooring thru out the first floor which has your open kitchen with small eating area in front of the picture window and breakfast bar into the dining and living area. Sliders from the living room overlook the screen enclosed lanai where the washer/dryer hook up is located in the storage closet. Half bath and hall closet located on the first floor. Both bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings, new laminate flooring and ceiling fans, private master bath with shower only. Community pool nearby. This is a non smoking residence. Trash and lawn are included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence and the owner will consider a small pet with pet fee.