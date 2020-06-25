All apartments in Palm Harbor
3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE

3583 Whispering Oaks Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3583 Whispering Oaks Ln, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet setting for this two story townhome nestled in the Countryside area. Beautiful new tile flooring thru out the first floor which has your open kitchen with small eating area in front of the picture window and breakfast bar into the dining and living area. Sliders from the living room overlook the screen enclosed lanai where the washer/dryer hook up is located in the storage closet. Half bath and hall closet located on the first floor. Both bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings, new laminate flooring and ceiling fans, private master bath with shower only. Community pool nearby. This is a non smoking residence. Trash and lawn are included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence and the owner will consider a small pet with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE have any available units?
3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE have?
Some of 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE offer parking?
No, 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE has a pool.
Does 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE have accessible units?
No, 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3583 WHISPERING OAKS LANE has units with dishwashers.
