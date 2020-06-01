3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Great opportunity to RENT this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in a beautiful community within the highly sought after Palm Harbor School District. Entering the front door you'll be greeted by a generous sized family room with beautiful laminate flooring that leads right into the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has newer appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the dining room. The first floor is completed by a half bath and a screened lanai that overlooks a peaceful wooded view. There is a nice size laundry room off of the lanai that also has lots of extra storage. The upstairs space boasts a nice size master with an adjoining bath. The bath leads out to the hall as well so the second bedroom can use it from a separate entrance. The community has a clubhouse, a large sparkling pool, tennis courts, basketball court and a playground. An abundance of shopping, dining and located just down the street from John Anderson Park on Lake Tarpon and Innisbrook Golf Resort.