Last updated November 30 2019 at 7:05 AM

3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE

3335 Fox Hunt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3335 Fox Hunt Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Great opportunity to RENT this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in a beautiful community within the highly sought after Palm Harbor School District. Entering the front door you'll be greeted by a generous sized family room with beautiful laminate flooring that leads right into the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has newer appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the dining room. The first floor is completed by a half bath and a screened lanai that overlooks a peaceful wooded view. There is a nice size laundry room off of the lanai that also has lots of extra storage. The upstairs space boasts a nice size master with an adjoining bath. The bath leads out to the hall as well so the second bedroom can use it from a separate entrance. The community has a clubhouse, a large sparkling pool, tennis courts, basketball court and a playground. An abundance of shopping, dining and located just down the street from John Anderson Park on Lake Tarpon and Innisbrook Golf Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE have any available units?
3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE have?
Some of 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 FOX HUNT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

