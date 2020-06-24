All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:26 AM

3304 HAVILAND COURT

3304 Haviland Court · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Haviland Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
HERE IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY!! This rarely available, large, tastefully updated, waterfront, split-plan, two bedroom, two bathroom condominium is currently available for lease. This unit also has a wonderful, waterfront-private balcony so you can enjoy the peaceful outdoors. Other items that can be appreciated are the granite counter tops throughout, new laminate flooring, fireplace and a new air-conditioning system to keep you comfortable. This is one of the most desirable gated communities in Palm Harbor offering a great school district, pool, spa, fitness center, basketball court, BBQ area and car-wash area, while being close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, beautiful Florida beaches and Lake Tarpon. Call today as this property will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

