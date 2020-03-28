All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 RED OAK COURT

3014 Red Oak Ct · (727) 479-9217
Location

3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
The Oaks at Countryside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo. New hardwood flooring and porcelain tile, paint, kitchen to include new cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, inside new washer and dryer, renovated baths with new vanities, granite counter tops, master shower. Sliding doors from the living room and master bedroom open to a large screened balcony that has new porcelain tile as well. Wood burning fireplace, 9 foot soaring ceilings, dramatic architectural details. Association allows an electric or gas grill on the balcony. One car garage. Community swimming pool, spa and tennis court. Additional guest parking is available.Your rent includes, water sewer, trash, pest control, and community recreational facilities. Easy commute to airports, shopping, banking and restaurants. Hospital is nearby. SORRY no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 RED OAK COURT have any available units?
3014 RED OAK COURT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 RED OAK COURT have?
Some of 3014 RED OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 RED OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3014 RED OAK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 RED OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3014 RED OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3014 RED OAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3014 RED OAK COURT does offer parking.
Does 3014 RED OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3014 RED OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 RED OAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3014 RED OAK COURT has a pool.
Does 3014 RED OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 3014 RED OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 RED OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 RED OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
