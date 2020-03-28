3014 RED OAK COURT

Amenities

Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo. New hardwood flooring and porcelain tile, paint, kitchen to include new cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, inside new washer and dryer, renovated baths with new vanities, granite counter tops, master shower. Sliding doors from the living room and master bedroom open to a large screened balcony that has new porcelain tile as well. Wood burning fireplace, 9 foot soaring ceilings, dramatic architectural details. Association allows an electric or gas grill on the balcony. One car garage. Community swimming pool, spa and tennis court. Additional guest parking is available.Your rent includes, water sewer, trash, pest control, and community recreational facilities. Easy commute to airports, shopping, banking and restaurants. Hospital is nearby. SORRY no pets.