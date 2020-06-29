All apartments in Palm Harbor
2616 BENTLEY DRIVE

2616 Bentley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2616 Bentley Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Bentley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous furnished villa with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Mrs. Clean lives here. There is an extra 200 sq ft of living space in the glass enclosed lanai. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. There is an eating space in the kitchen. Large great room and dining room. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Lots of storage space. No carpet. Nicely decorated. Neighborhood is great. Community has a swimming pool. Water, basic cable and garbage is included in the rent. Can be rented for 3 months or more at a time. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE have any available units?
2616 BENTLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2616 BENTLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 BENTLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

