2616 BENTLEY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Fabulous furnished villa with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Mrs. Clean lives here. There is an extra 200 sq ft of living space in the glass enclosed lanai. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. There is an eating space in the kitchen. Large great room and dining room. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Lots of storage space. No carpet. Nicely decorated. Neighborhood is great. Community has a swimming pool. Water, basic cable and garbage is included in the rent. Can be rented for 3 months or more at a time. Don't miss this one!