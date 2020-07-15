Rent Calculator
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N
2303 Bancroft Circle North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2303 Bancroft Circle North, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Villas of Beacon Groves 2 bedrooms, 2 baths featuring an eating space in kitchen with a breakfast bar, living/dining room plan and enclosed back porch. Fresh paint, new carpet and vinyl.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have any available units?
2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Harbor, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Palm Harbor Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have?
Some of 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor
.
Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have a pool?
No, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N does not have a pool.
Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.
