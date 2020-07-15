All apartments in Palm Harbor
2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N

2303 Bancroft Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Bancroft Circle North, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Villas of Beacon Groves 2 bedrooms, 2 baths featuring an eating space in kitchen with a breakfast bar, living/dining room plan and enclosed back porch. Fresh paint, new carpet and vinyl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have any available units?
2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have?
Some of 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have a pool?
No, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N does not have a pool.
Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 BANCROFT CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.
