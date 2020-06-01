213 Katherine Boulevard

Amenities
Great location and pricing in Palm Harbor! Conveniently located to Mcmullen Booth and US HWY 19 as well as Tampa Rd for commuters. Gated community with a State of the Art fitness center, beautiful pool and heated spa, as well as a playground for the kids, volleyball court , tennis court, dog park and picnic area. There is also kayak/canoe storage and garages available on-site. W/D or connections in unit.
The interior comes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in addition to updated cabinetry. Screened patio/balcony and Walk-in closets complete a lovely place to call home.
A-Team Apartment Rentals
For more information please contact Ryan Marino (Licensed Real Estate Agent) at 727-276-3585
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/213-katherine-blvd-palm-harbor-fl-34684-usa-unit-1/f3888286-c36a-47e5-92af-ed9d9cb049f3
(RLNE5557010)