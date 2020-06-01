213 Katherine Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

Great location and pricing in Palm Harbor! Conveniently located to Mcmullen Booth and US HWY 19 as well as Tampa Rd for commuters. Gated community with a State of the Art fitness center, beautiful pool and heated spa, as well as a playground for the kids, volleyball court , tennis court, dog park and picnic area. There is also kayak/canoe storage and garages available on-site. W/D or connections in unit.



The interior comes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in addition to updated cabinetry. Screened patio/balcony and Walk-in closets complete a lovely place to call home.



A-Team Apartment Rentals

For more information please contact Ryan Marino (Licensed Real Estate Agent) at 727-276-3585



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/213-katherine-blvd-palm-harbor-fl-34684-usa-unit-1/f3888286-c36a-47e5-92af-ed9d9cb049f3



