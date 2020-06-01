All apartments in Palm Harbor
Location

213 Katherine Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Great location and pricing in Palm Harbor! Conveniently located to Mcmullen Booth and US HWY 19 as well as Tampa Rd for commuters. Gated community with a State of the Art fitness center, beautiful pool and heated spa, as well as a playground for the kids, volleyball court , tennis court, dog park and picnic area. There is also kayak/canoe storage and garages available on-site. W/D or connections in unit.

The interior comes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in addition to updated cabinetry. Screened patio/balcony and Walk-in closets complete a lovely place to call home.

A-Team Apartment Rentals
For more information please contact Ryan Marino (Licensed Real Estate Agent) at 727-276-3585

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/213-katherine-blvd-palm-harbor-fl-34684-usa-unit-1/f3888286-c36a-47e5-92af-ed9d9cb049f3

(RLNE5557010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

