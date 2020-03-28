Amenities
2029 Cormorant Dr Available 04/26/19 MUST SEE, Beautiful home in GREAT area! 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, PLUS Florida Room - For rent, available now!
2029 Cormorant Dr Palm Harbor, FL 34683
*SHOWINGS BETWEEN 8AM - 7PM. Text Prop Manager 727-204-6318 and request a specific 15 minute appointment time. SHOWING TIMES ARE EACH HALF HOUR, FROM 8AM TO 7PM.
Location, location, location! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom block home is located in an excellent area just minutes from shopping, dining, great Palm Harbor schools, beaches and more. It is located in Patty Ann Acres, has a nice fenced Yard and the home has been recently remodeled featuring a new kitchen, new bathrooms, fresh paint, tile floors a 2 car garage AND a bonus FL Room. Application fee $50 per adult. Rent $1795 per month. Looking for long term responsible residents.
* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage beautiful home
* 1672 square feet
* Nice Fenced in Yard
* Tile roof
* Remodeled Kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops
* Flat Top Range & Stove
* Laundry hookups inside garage
* Bonus utility room for more storage space
* Tile flooring throughout
* Lots of natural Light
* Close to shopping, dining, beaches, hospitals and more
Some Pets OK with pet fee.
* Rent lock and discount program available
PLUS ask about our $75 monthly rent discount, that is $900 saved per year!
