Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2029 Cormorant Dr Available 04/26/19 MUST SEE, Beautiful home in GREAT area! 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, PLUS Florida Room - For rent, available now!

2029 Cormorant Dr Palm Harbor, FL 34683



*SHOWINGS BETWEEN 8AM - 7PM. Text Prop Manager 727-204-6318 and request a specific 15 minute appointment time. SHOWING TIMES ARE EACH HALF HOUR, FROM 8AM TO 7PM.



Location, location, location! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom block home is located in an excellent area just minutes from shopping, dining, great Palm Harbor schools, beaches and more. It is located in Patty Ann Acres, has a nice fenced Yard and the home has been recently remodeled featuring a new kitchen, new bathrooms, fresh paint, tile floors a 2 car garage AND a bonus FL Room. Application fee $50 per adult. Rent $1795 per month. Looking for long term responsible residents.



* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage beautiful home

* 1672 square feet

* Nice Fenced in Yard

* Tile roof

* Remodeled Kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops

* Flat Top Range & Stove

* Laundry hookups inside garage

* Bonus utility room for more storage space

* Tile flooring throughout

* Lots of natural Light

* Close to shopping, dining, beaches, hospitals and more

Some Pets OK with pet fee.

* Rent lock and discount program available

PLUS ask about our $75 monthly rent discount, that is $900 saved per year!



*SHOWINGS BETWEEN 8AM - 6PM. Text Prop Manager 727-204-6318 and request a specific 15 minute appointment time. SHOWING TIMES ARE EACH HALF HOUR, FROM 8AM TO 7PM.



(RLNE2016896)