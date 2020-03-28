All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2029 Cormorant Dr

2029 Cormorant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Cormorant Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Patty Ann Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
2029 Cormorant Dr Available 04/26/19 MUST SEE, Beautiful home in GREAT area! 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, PLUS Florida Room - For rent, available now!
2029 Cormorant Dr Palm Harbor, FL 34683

*SHOWINGS BETWEEN 8AM - 7PM. Text Prop Manager 727-204-6318 and request a specific 15 minute appointment time. SHOWING TIMES ARE EACH HALF HOUR, FROM 8AM TO 7PM.

Location, location, location! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom block home is located in an excellent area just minutes from shopping, dining, great Palm Harbor schools, beaches and more. It is located in Patty Ann Acres, has a nice fenced Yard and the home has been recently remodeled featuring a new kitchen, new bathrooms, fresh paint, tile floors a 2 car garage AND a bonus FL Room. Application fee $50 per adult. Rent $1795 per month. Looking for long term responsible residents.

* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage beautiful home
* 1672 square feet
* Nice Fenced in Yard
* Tile roof
* Remodeled Kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops
* Flat Top Range & Stove
* Laundry hookups inside garage
* Bonus utility room for more storage space
* Tile flooring throughout
* Lots of natural Light
* Close to shopping, dining, beaches, hospitals and more
Some Pets OK with pet fee.
* Rent lock and discount program available
PLUS ask about our $75 monthly rent discount, that is $900 saved per year!

(RLNE2016896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Cormorant Dr have any available units?
2029 Cormorant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 Cormorant Dr have?
Some of 2029 Cormorant Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 Cormorant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Cormorant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Cormorant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 Cormorant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2029 Cormorant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2029 Cormorant Dr offers parking.
Does 2029 Cormorant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Cormorant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Cormorant Dr have a pool?
No, 2029 Cormorant Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Cormorant Dr have accessible units?
No, 2029 Cormorant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Cormorant Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 Cormorant Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
