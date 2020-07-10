1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous executive-style home in sought after Pipers Meadow! Beautiful corner lot! This is a fantastic floor plan featuring four bedrooms (or 3BR with office), 2.5 baths, 3 car garage with boat/camper height doors! The living room and dining area are very spacious with gorgeous views of the rear porch overlooking the large yard. The kitchen is every cooks dream with an abundant amount of counter space, center island and plenty of cabinetry! Just off the open kitchen is a large, bright family room. Sliders from most rooms lead to a brick-paved patio. Excellent for entertaining! The master bedroom is separated from the main living areas and offers an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Two bedrooms share a privatejack/jill bathroom! Fourth bedroom is off the main entrance and can be used as an office. The half bathroom is directly across the hallway! Energy efficient home! Do not miss this rare opportunity to rent in such a great neighborhood. Minutes to Honeymoon Island, shopping malls, retail stores, and top rated schools in the county!!!