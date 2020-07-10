All apartments in Palm Harbor
1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE

1749 Painted Bunting Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1749 Painted Bunting Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Pipers Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous executive-style home in sought after Pipers Meadow! Beautiful corner lot! This is a fantastic floor plan featuring four bedrooms (or 3BR with office), 2.5 baths, 3 car garage with boat/camper height doors! The living room and dining area are very spacious with gorgeous views of the rear porch overlooking the large yard. The kitchen is every cooks dream with an abundant amount of counter space, center island and plenty of cabinetry! Just off the open kitchen is a large, bright family room. Sliders from most rooms lead to a brick-paved patio. Excellent for entertaining! The master bedroom is separated from the main living areas and offers an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Two bedrooms share a privatejack/jill bathroom! Fourth bedroom is off the main entrance and can be used as an office. The half bathroom is directly across the hallway! Energy efficient home! Do not miss this rare opportunity to rent in such a great neighborhood. Minutes to Honeymoon Island, shopping malls, retail stores, and top rated schools in the county!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE have any available units?
1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE have?
Some of 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

