1603 COBBLE COURT

Palm Harbor – Allen’s Ridge Prime Location 3 bedroom, 2 bath, pool, 2 car garage home completely updated inside and out. This wonderful subdivision is perfectly located just minutes from the beach, great shopping, excellent schools, easy airport access and so much more. This beautiful split floor plan home features light oak wood floors throughout the home with tile in bathrooms/laundry room. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, extra-long breakfast bar, soft close staggered wood cabinets with pull-outs and spice rack. SS appliances. Double sink has brushed nickel faucets. Matching designer nickel lighting. Master suite offers California walk in closet with completely updated bathroom. Granite counters with wood cabinets. New shower with designer tile and seamless glass door. Rain head shower faucets with dual lower faucet. Spacious Sitting/dressing area. Second bathroom updated with granite and wood cabinets. Newer windows throughout home including sliding glass doors. Large screened covered lanai for entertaining and salt water pebble Tec pool. Backyard features brick paver walkway with peaceful fountain and sitting area. Store all you extra garage items in nice outside storage shed with matches the house. Garage has built in cabinets as well as laundry room.