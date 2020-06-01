All apartments in Palm Harbor
1603 COBBLE COURT
1603 COBBLE COURT

1603 Cobble Court · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Cobble Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Allen's Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Palm Harbor – Allen’s Ridge Prime Location 3 bedroom, 2 bath, pool, 2 car garage home completely updated inside and out. This wonderful subdivision is perfectly located just minutes from the beach, great shopping, excellent schools, easy airport access and so much more. This beautiful split floor plan home features light oak wood floors throughout the home with tile in bathrooms/laundry room. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, extra-long breakfast bar, soft close staggered wood cabinets with pull-outs and spice rack. SS appliances. Double sink has brushed nickel faucets. Matching designer nickel lighting. Master suite offers California walk in closet with completely updated bathroom. Granite counters with wood cabinets. New shower with designer tile and seamless glass door. Rain head shower faucets with dual lower faucet. Spacious Sitting/dressing area. Second bathroom updated with granite and wood cabinets. Newer windows throughout home including sliding glass doors. Large screened covered lanai for entertaining and salt water pebble Tec pool. Backyard features brick paver walkway with peaceful fountain and sitting area. Store all you extra garage items in nice outside storage shed with matches the house. Garage has built in cabinets as well as laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 COBBLE COURT have any available units?
1603 COBBLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 COBBLE COURT have?
Some of 1603 COBBLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 COBBLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1603 COBBLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 COBBLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1603 COBBLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1603 COBBLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1603 COBBLE COURT offers parking.
Does 1603 COBBLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 COBBLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 COBBLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1603 COBBLE COURT has a pool.
Does 1603 COBBLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1603 COBBLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 COBBLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 COBBLE COURT has units with dishwashers.

