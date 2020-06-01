16 CITRUS DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to the good life! Some call it a home but it is more of a lifestyle! This 3 bed 2 bath waterfront home boasting 60 feet of waterfront on the canal of Lake Tarpon. The fenced backyard is complete with a covered lanai with pavers and mature tropical foliage along with outdoor lighting. From the moment you pull up to the driveway, you are captivated by the charming curb appeal and tall beautifully lit palms. Step through the grand entryway and feel at home with the vaulted ceilings and view of Lake Tarpon throughout with its sprawling French doors across the back of the house. This home has it all. Vaulted ceilings in the large living room, master and master bath. Living room with custom wall shelving and 8" molding, split bedroom plan, granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, inside separate laundry room, ceiling fans, window treatments, May of 2018 new central heat and AC, water softener, irrigation system-drawing water from canal, attic storage, and 3 car garage. The backyard has a dock with room for a boat and also a floating dock for your motorized water toys (Jetski). There is also a community boat ramp in the back of the neighborhood. Walk around the home and enjoy the details that give you the most value of your outdoor living with plenty of room to let your imagination run wild! If you are looking for a stress free lifestyle, a place to kick your shoes off, fish, boat, relax, entertain, or waterski, look no further! One year lease with possible extension.