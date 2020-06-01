All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 16 CITRUS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
16 CITRUS DRIVE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

16 CITRUS DRIVE

16 Citrus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16 Citrus Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to the good life! Some call it a home but it is more of a lifestyle! This 3 bed 2 bath waterfront home boasting 60 feet of waterfront on the canal of Lake Tarpon. The fenced backyard is complete with a covered lanai with pavers and mature tropical foliage along with outdoor lighting. From the moment you pull up to the driveway, you are captivated by the charming curb appeal and tall beautifully lit palms. Step through the grand entryway and feel at home with the vaulted ceilings and view of Lake Tarpon throughout with its sprawling French doors across the back of the house. This home has it all. Vaulted ceilings in the large living room, master and master bath. Living room with custom wall shelving and 8" molding, split bedroom plan, granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, inside separate laundry room, ceiling fans, window treatments, May of 2018 new central heat and AC, water softener, irrigation system-drawing water from canal, attic storage, and 3 car garage. The backyard has a dock with room for a boat and also a floating dock for your motorized water toys (Jetski). There is also a community boat ramp in the back of the neighborhood. Walk around the home and enjoy the details that give you the most value of your outdoor living with plenty of room to let your imagination run wild! If you are looking for a stress free lifestyle, a place to kick your shoes off, fish, boat, relax, entertain, or waterski, look no further! One year lease with possible extension.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 CITRUS DRIVE have any available units?
16 CITRUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 CITRUS DRIVE have?
Some of 16 CITRUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 CITRUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16 CITRUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 CITRUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16 CITRUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 16 CITRUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16 CITRUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16 CITRUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 CITRUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 CITRUS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16 CITRUS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16 CITRUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16 CITRUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16 CITRUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 CITRUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg