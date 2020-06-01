All apartments in Palm Harbor
156 Carlyle Dr

156 Carlyle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

156 Carlyle Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to start your vacation in paradise! Enjoy a beverage on the open air covered patio while watching the dolphin play. Fishing is excellent and your private dock gets you out there where the action is. Everything you need except food and clothes. The master suite has a king size bed, large flat screen TV and luxurious soaking tub. Step in shower and plenty of linnens! There is a reading area within the master suite to relax and listen to the gentle ocean. There is a guest room with twin beds and a guest bathroom. This split floor plan has a large living room, dining area and kitchen between the guest bedroom suite with a queen size bed and its own bathroom. There is a two car garage for your convenience. The lush Florida landscaping is taken care of weekly so it is always a garden paradise. Close to tarpon springs sponge docks, wall park is your neighbor across the water, close to Howard Park, Honeymoon Island and the Tampa airport. Approximately 1.5 hours to Disney World and Universal Studios. Call today to book your monthly vacation with me.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Carlyle Dr have any available units?
156 Carlyle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 Carlyle Dr have?
Some of 156 Carlyle Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Carlyle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
156 Carlyle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Carlyle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 156 Carlyle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 156 Carlyle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 156 Carlyle Dr offers parking.
Does 156 Carlyle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Carlyle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Carlyle Dr have a pool?
No, 156 Carlyle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 156 Carlyle Dr have accessible units?
No, 156 Carlyle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Carlyle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Carlyle Dr has units with dishwashers.
