156 Carlyle Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to start your vacation in paradise! Enjoy a beverage on the open air covered patio while watching the dolphin play. Fishing is excellent and your private dock gets you out there where the action is. Everything you need except food and clothes. The master suite has a king size bed, large flat screen TV and luxurious soaking tub. Step in shower and plenty of linnens! There is a reading area within the master suite to relax and listen to the gentle ocean. There is a guest room with twin beds and a guest bathroom. This split floor plan has a large living room, dining area and kitchen between the guest bedroom suite with a queen size bed and its own bathroom. There is a two car garage for your convenience. The lush Florida landscaping is taken care of weekly so it is always a garden paradise. Close to tarpon springs sponge docks, wall park is your neighbor across the water, close to Howard Park, Honeymoon Island and the Tampa airport. Approximately 1.5 hours to Disney World and Universal Studios. Call today to book your monthly vacation with me.