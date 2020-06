Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available Now is this 2 bedroom, 2 Bath Palm Harbor Home Located two blocks to Alt 19 and Nebraska. Walking distance to Palm Harbor University High School, Pinellas trail, historical downtown, shopping, and beaches. It has newer Laminate Flooring, Brand new Granite countertops and sink in kitchen and a beautiful updated bathroom. Nice size fenced back yard with new Tuff Shed installed. Pop Stansell Park only 1/2 mile away for small boat launch. This home will not last long!