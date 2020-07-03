All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:20 PM

1203 Indiana Ave.

1203 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Indiana Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
Palm Harbor Retreat - We invite you to come preview this quaint 3 bedroom 3 bath charmer located in downtown Palm Harbor
. Extensive remodeling and character throughout this 1894 sq. ft. home with large galley style kitchen and stainless appliances.
New bathrooms including a claw foot stand alone tub, inside laundry, insulated windows, light and bright, tons of recessed lighting, Mexican tile and beautiful original hardwood floors.

A large bonus room could be used for anything your heart desires. This home has a separate living room and family room, screened lanai with wood decking, large fenced yard, top notch fire pit, kids swing set/playhouse, and storage shed.
Easily park 4 cars out front in the extra wide brick paver driveway. Leave the cars at home and walk 2 blocks to downtown Palm Harbors restaurants, cafes and breweries. Picnic, fish, or launch a kayak at Pop Stansell Park on Sutherland Bayou just down the street.

Only 10 minutes to Innisbrook Resort and just under 15 minutes to Honeymoon Island Beach. This charming and spacious home has it all...dont hesitate on this one or youll miss out. Call now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5354920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Indiana Ave. have any available units?
1203 Indiana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Indiana Ave. have?
Some of 1203 Indiana Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Indiana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Indiana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Indiana Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Indiana Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Indiana Ave. offer parking?
No, 1203 Indiana Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Indiana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Indiana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Indiana Ave. have a pool?
No, 1203 Indiana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Indiana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1203 Indiana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Indiana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Indiana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

