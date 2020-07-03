1203 Indiana Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit

Palm Harbor Retreat - We invite you to come preview this quaint 3 bedroom 3 bath charmer located in downtown Palm Harbor

. Extensive remodeling and character throughout this 1894 sq. ft. home with large galley style kitchen and stainless appliances.

New bathrooms including a claw foot stand alone tub, inside laundry, insulated windows, light and bright, tons of recessed lighting, Mexican tile and beautiful original hardwood floors.



A large bonus room could be used for anything your heart desires. This home has a separate living room and family room, screened lanai with wood decking, large fenced yard, top notch fire pit, kids swing set/playhouse, and storage shed.

Easily park 4 cars out front in the extra wide brick paver driveway. Leave the cars at home and walk 2 blocks to downtown Palm Harbors restaurants, cafes and breweries. Picnic, fish, or launch a kayak at Pop Stansell Park on Sutherland Bayou just down the street.



Only 10 minutes to Innisbrook Resort and just under 15 minutes to Honeymoon Island Beach. This charming and spacious home has it all...dont hesitate on this one or youll miss out. Call now!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5354920)