21 Ullman Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

The welcoming foyer and comfortable layout of this one-story home invite you to relax and unwind. The sprawling family room at the center of the home is the perfect space to unwind with family and friends, while the open kitchen and adjacent covered patio provide the perfect backdrop for entertaining. With a sizeable master retreat and two additional bedrooms, this floor plan is perfect for everyone. Upgrades, such as granite counter tops, energy-efficient Whirlpool kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and lush front yard landscaping. The beautiful area of Palm Coast offers residents a premier location with easy access to nearby parks, conservation areas and world-class beaches.