All apartments in Palm Coast
Find more places like 21 Ullman Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
21 Ullman Ct
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

21 Ullman Ct

21 Ullman Court · (386) 439-3159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Coast
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

21 Ullman Court, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Seminole Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The welcoming foyer and comfortable layout of this one-story home invite you to relax and unwind. The sprawling family room at the center of the home is the perfect space to unwind with family and friends, while the open kitchen and adjacent covered patio provide the perfect backdrop for entertaining. With a sizeable master retreat and two additional bedrooms, this floor plan is perfect for everyone. Upgrades, such as granite counter tops, energy-efficient Whirlpool kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and lush front yard landscaping. The beautiful area of Palm Coast offers residents a premier location with easy access to nearby parks, conservation areas and world-class beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Ullman Ct have any available units?
21 Ullman Ct has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Ullman Ct have?
Some of 21 Ullman Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Ullman Ct currently offering any rent specials?
21 Ullman Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Ullman Ct pet-friendly?
No, 21 Ullman Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 21 Ullman Ct offer parking?
Yes, 21 Ullman Ct offers parking.
Does 21 Ullman Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Ullman Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Ullman Ct have a pool?
Yes, 21 Ullman Ct has a pool.
Does 21 Ullman Ct have accessible units?
No, 21 Ullman Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Ullman Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Ullman Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 21 Ullman Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast 3 Bedrooms
Palm Coast Apartments with BalconiesPalm Coast Apartments with Gyms
Palm Coast Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Leesburg, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLHolly Hill, FLAsbury Lake, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity