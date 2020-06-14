140 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,550
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,720
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
150 Bradley Place
150 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1430 sqft
This Palm Beach Biltmore 2BR/2BA NW corner unit offers spectacular Intracoastal waterway views as well as Ocean and town views. Fully furnished and equipped.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3000 S Ocean Boulevard
3000 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3219 sqft
Stunning Direct Oceanfront 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath in impeccable condition.. Amazing Direct Ocean views from the magnificent terrace, designer eat-in kitchen, and living room.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
400 S Ocean Boulevard
400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3432 sqft
Situated across the street from Midtown Beach this Tres Chic two-story double unit with 4 bedrooms 4.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
254 Atlantic Avenue
254 Atlantic Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$17,500
4853 sqft
Fabulous In Town South Exposure 5 bedroom 5.5 bath, Mediterranean.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2778 S Ocean Boulevard
2778 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2266 sqft
Recently renovated and decorated with modern style includes new hurricane impact windows and doors.Fabulous corner unit offers bright natural light.Three large bedrooms and full baths in this oversized 2266 sq ft condo.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
139 Sunrise Avenue
139 Sunrise Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Ocean Towers South. Recently renovated with 2 brand new bathrooms, new kitchen, new hurricane windows and plantation shutters. Ground floor with easy access and private parking space outside your front door.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2774 S Ocean Boulevard
2774 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
841 sqft
Great one bedroom, one bathroom, first floor, off season rental in the direct oceanfront 2774 South Ocean building located in Palm Beach. Access the pool or beach from your private patio without ever getting into an elevator.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,530
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown West Palm Beach
33 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,475
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown West Palm Beach
194 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,759
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown West Palm Beach
48 Units Available
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,600
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5200 N Flagler Dr
5200 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful water views from this 2br/2ba split floorplan condo. End unit location. Upgraded kitchen and baths, new stainless steel refrigerator. Other features include master with walk-in closet and private bath; washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1551 N Flagler Dr
1551 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1550 sqft
Fabulous waterfront view on stunning Flagler Dr w/ water views. Convenient downtown living. Three bedroom/three bathroom unit. Updated kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
890 N Federal Hwy
890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
PRICE JUST OT BETTER! Come and discover that special place you will call home, beautiful water views, from almost every window, lot of natural light, nice, clean and remodeled, walking closets, split plan, ready to move, easy condo approval, water

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5600 N Flagler Dr
5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!! 2 BED 2 BATH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN FULLY FURNISHED.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
610 Clematis St
610 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 Penthouse w/ almost 900 sf; Great Panoramic South Views facing the City & City Place. High Ceilings, Open Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops Stainless Steel Appliances, Whirlpool tub in Bath, Washer & Dryer inside, Assigned Parking, etc.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
701 S Olive Ave
701 South Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1603 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath residence in the iconic Two City Plaza located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
801 S Olive Ave
801 Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown West Palm Beach Luxury Living! 1 bedroom /1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3940 N Flagler Drive
3940 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1038 sqft
Stunning 1 BR condo located in this intracoastal condo community featuring a pool & fully equipped Gym. Located right next door to Rybovich Marina. You can watch the massive yachts from the pool . Modern 1 bedroom loft condo with stunning kitchen.
City Guide for Palm Beach, FL

There was once a time that the valuables of Palm Beach did not invite attention from the shelves of jewelry stores. Instead, in 1879, they grew from the ground, only seven years after the first permanent settlers arrived. The farmers of that time, many of whom were former slaves, planted 15,000 pineapple slips to try to jump-start a new agricultural commodity. Today, all that's left of the attempt is the name of the fruit in a few area businesses.

Despite being sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and an intracoastal waterway, Palm Beach is neither a sleepy beach town nor retro fishing village. Instead, it shines as a glitzy and glamorous paen to jewelry-wearing, champagne-imbibing Rolls owners who'd rather spend a laid-back Sunday tanning on the sand than attending society balls. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Palm Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

