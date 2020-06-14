140 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL with gym
There was once a time that the valuables of Palm Beach did not invite attention from the shelves of jewelry stores. Instead, in 1879, they grew from the ground, only seven years after the first permanent settlers arrived. The farmers of that time, many of whom were former slaves, planted 15,000 pineapple slips to try to jump-start a new agricultural commodity. Today, all that's left of the attempt is the name of the fruit in a few area businesses.
Despite being sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and an intracoastal waterway, Palm Beach is neither a sleepy beach town nor retro fishing village. Instead, it shines as a glitzy and glamorous paen to jewelry-wearing, champagne-imbibing Rolls owners who'd rather spend a laid-back Sunday tanning on the sand than attending society balls. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.