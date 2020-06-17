All apartments in Palm Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

407 Australian Avenue

407 Australian Avenue · (561) 655-6570
Location

407 Australian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480
Casa Del Lago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1261 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifully furnished condo in the heart of Palm Beach. Conveniently located to multiple dining establishments, the famous Worth Ave., The four Arts, the recreation center, the bike path, and the town marina.This condo live likes a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Australian Avenue have any available units?
407 Australian Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 Australian Avenue have?
Some of 407 Australian Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Australian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
407 Australian Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Australian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 407 Australian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach.
Does 407 Australian Avenue offer parking?
No, 407 Australian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 407 Australian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Australian Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Australian Avenue have a pool?
No, 407 Australian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 407 Australian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 407 Australian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Australian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Australian Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Australian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Australian Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
