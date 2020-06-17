Beautifully furnished condo in the heart of Palm Beach. Conveniently located to multiple dining establishments, the famous Worth Ave., The four Arts, the recreation center, the bike path, and the town marina.This condo live likes a home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 407 Australian Avenue have any available units?