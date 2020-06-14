148 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 27
1 of 44
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 3
1 of 48
1 of 18
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 11
1 of 31
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 8
There was once a time that the valuables of Palm Beach did not invite attention from the shelves of jewelry stores. Instead, in 1879, they grew from the ground, only seven years after the first permanent settlers arrived. The farmers of that time, many of whom were former slaves, planted 15,000 pineapple slips to try to jump-start a new agricultural commodity. Today, all that's left of the attempt is the name of the fruit in a few area businesses.
Despite being sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and an intracoastal waterway, Palm Beach is neither a sleepy beach town nor retro fishing village. Instead, it shines as a glitzy and glamorous paen to jewelry-wearing, champagne-imbibing Rolls owners who'd rather spend a laid-back Sunday tanning on the sand than attending society balls. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.