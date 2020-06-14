Apartment List
148 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
201 Pendleton Avenue
201 Pendleton Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1913 sqft
IN-TOWN- ABUTTING THE BREAKER'S GOLF COURSE- Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath One Story Bermuda Style Home situated on approx. 97 x 111 sq. ft. lushly landscaped lot.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
400 S Ocean Boulevard
400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3432 sqft
Situated across the street from Midtown Beach this Tres Chic two-story double unit with 4 bedrooms 4.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
202 Sanford Avenue
202 Sanford Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2211 sqft
The ultimate annual rental for the most particular tenant. Everything in this charming Bermuda style home is new from the roof down from the recently completed total renovation. Hardwood floors, impact windows, high ceilings and more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3200 S Ocean Boulevard
3200 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1421 sqft
Enjoy direct ocean views from every room of this contemporary 2 bedroom 2 bath beach condo.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown West Palm Beach
9 Units Available
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1339 sqft
Located in the heart of Rosemary Square, beautiful, renovated apartments.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
431 South M Street
431 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1200 sqft
A beautiful and very large 2 BDRM 1.5 BATH apartment in the historical district of LW. The unit has a gorgeous shared garden where you can relax on a hammock, practice yoga or have dinner in the gazebo.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
253 Rutland BLVD
253 Rutland Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1456 sqft
Beautiful West Palm Beach Rental - South Olive - Property Id: 46475 Move in Ready! East of Olive in SoSo neighborhood home. This Southend home has a possible 3rd bedroom or den.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
515 52nd Street
515 52nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
855 sqft
Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
210 Miramar Way
210 Miramar Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1851 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1851sqft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
SOSA
1 Unit Available
624 S K Street
624 South K Street, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1236 sqft
GORGEOUS 3/2 WITH OFF STREET PARKING 5 BLOCKS FROM DOWNTOWN LAKE WORTH BEACH.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
2502 N Dixie Highway
2502 Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1760 sqft
Fabulous and spacious 3-story Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, all 3 bedrooms have en suite baths. Master bath has a roman tub. Custom closets in all bedrooms. A large 2 car garage with plenty of storage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northwood Village
1 Unit Available
401 Northwood Road
401 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Light and bright 1/1 with full kitchen in the heart of Northwood Village. Freshly painted with nice open kithcen. Wood floors in main areas. Walk to neighboring shops and restaurants.Minutes to downtown WPB.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southland Park
1 Unit Available
325 Greymon Drive
325 Greymon Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2354 sqft
This Southland Park home has old Spanish charm & dates back to 1925 ; Stucco exterior, Pecky Cypress front door, terra cotta accents, remodeled guest cottage (1 Bedroom /1 Full Bath).

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
460 S Rosemary Avenue
460 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury apartments in the heart of Rosemary Square, with refined granite counter-tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer, captivating vinyl wood flooring, and sleek grey and white finishes that are sure to make your

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Old Northwood Historic District
1 Unit Available
3505 Poinsettia Avenue
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
822 sqft
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
716 N Lakeside Drive
716 North Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1250 sqft
Beautifully decorated by its interior designer owner who has created a serene paradise for your enjoyment, this Lake Worth Beach historic home is one of the most charming cottages in Parrot Cove.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasant City
1 Unit Available
2005 A E Isaacs Ave
2005 A E Isaacs Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath in West Palm - 2 bedroom 1 Bath in West Palm Beach near Northwood Village. This cozy unit features wood floors, spacious rooms and large closets.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
235 Fordham Drive
235 Fordham Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1505 sqft
Fabulous CBS ranch house in College Park on an oversized lot. You'll feel the spirit of this home as soon as you walk into the welcoming living room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
314 Inlet Way
314 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
SOSA
1 Unit Available
707 6th Avenue S
707 6th Ave S, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath, 6 blocks from Lake Avenue, close to the beach and centrally located in Palm Beach County. Water, sewer, hot water included. Granite countertops in kitchen with glass top stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
254 Alpine Road
254 Alpine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
875 sqft
Located just a short stroll away from the Intracoastal Waterway, you'll find so much to love in this charming home located in the desirable Edgewater neighborhood of West Palm Beach.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
426 51st Street
426 51st Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1230 sqft
This adorable 3/2 1945 Cottage home, nick named the ''Hansel and Gretal House'' boasts beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding and a chicago brick driveway.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
El Cid
1 Unit Available
348 N Bromeliad
348 North Bromeliad, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1866 sqft
Fabulous 3 story townhouse located in El Cid - hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, new carpets, meticulously maintained. Courtyard unit - high-end lighting fixtures, french doors to balcony.
There was once a time that the valuables of Palm Beach did not invite attention from the shelves of jewelry stores. Instead, in 1879, they grew from the ground, only seven years after the first permanent settlers arrived. The farmers of that time, many of whom were former slaves, planted 15,000 pineapple slips to try to jump-start a new agricultural commodity. Today, all that's left of the attempt is the name of the fruit in a few area businesses.

Despite being sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and an intracoastal waterway, Palm Beach is neither a sleepy beach town nor retro fishing village. Instead, it shines as a glitzy and glamorous paen to jewelry-wearing, champagne-imbibing Rolls owners who'd rather spend a laid-back Sunday tanning on the sand than attending society balls. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palm Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

