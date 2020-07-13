106 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
127 Peruvian Avenue
127 Peruvian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
1428 sqft
Highly sought-after Chalet by the Ocean 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment sits just 300 feet from the beach on Peruvian Avenue's ocean-block.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2560 S Ocean Blvd
2560 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heart of Palm Beach Peninsula, large quiet STUDIO with FULL kitchen , appliances, granite tops, bathroom, tiles, walking closet, large balcony, intercostals view, deeded beach access-walk across the street to the beautiful quiet beach, elegantly

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available opportunity to enjoy your private patio. Just grab a cup of coffee dip your toes in the nearby pool.Kick your shoes off and find the sand between your toes.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Breakers Row
44 Cocoanut Row
44 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Glamorous 2 bedroom, 2 bath Penthouse with an expansive outdoor entertaining rooftop boasting Intracoastal, Breakers Golf Course, and ocean views. Contemporary in style, white glass floors and kitchen..includes a gorgeous poolside cabana.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2660 S Ocean Boulevard
2660 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2918 sqft
DIRECT OCEAN VIEW! An amazing direct ocean unit with 3 BR/3BA plus a Den, a wraparound balcony with Intracoastal and ocean views.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
400 Chilean Avenue
400 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$12,000
1240 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated private two story townhouse, fully furnished. Fabulous in-town location, just one block to Worth Avenue. 4 car parking spots.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
143 Seminole Avenue
143 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2713 sqft
This elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
150 Bradley Place
150 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1430 sqft
This Palm Beach Biltmore 2BR/2BA NW corner unit offers spectacular Intracoastal waterway views as well as Ocean and town views. Fully furnished and equipped.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
129 Chilean Avenue
129 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
1972 sqft
Charming ocean block rental just two streets north of Worth Ave. Pool and guest house with one car garage. Interior photography first week of July.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3450 S Ocean Boulevard Boulevard
3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1420 sqft
Owners combined 704 and 705 to make a very spacious two bedroom/two bathroom apartment. If you enjoy entertaining during the season, this is the condo for you! Plenty of space, overlooking the ocean, totally renovated, come take a look.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
227 Brazilian Avenue
227 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
481 sqft
Walk everywhere ! From Worth Avenue to luxury stores and restaurants, only 1 block from the beach and 3 blocks from Worth Avenue. Fabulous 1 bedroom apartment in boutique building in the very heart of PalmBeach.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
400 S Ocean Boulevard
400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3432 sqft
Situated across the street from Midtown Beach this Tres Chic two-story double unit with 4 bedrooms 4.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
245 Seminole Avenue
245 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2932 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 245 Seminole Avenue in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
325 S Lake Drive
325 South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1106 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Casa Del Lago located across the street from the Palm Beach docks and Lake Trail. Enjoy the expansive private garden and patio, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and hot tub. Walking distance to shops and dining.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
354 Chilean Avenue
354 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
1193 sqft
Ultra chic, sophisticated and beautifully furnished in town apartment available for season. The Lobby and Pool areas have recently been renovated and redecorated.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2424 sqft
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
209 List Road
209 List Road, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
2618 sqft
:Traditional, one story, Bermuda style home on the North End. Updated kitchen with separate dining room that overlooks the pool. Very tropical garden - house full of charm - 4 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a den and sitting room. There is a 2 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2778 S Ocean Boulevard
2778 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2266 sqft
Recently renovated and decorated with modern style includes new hurricane impact windows and doors.Fabulous corner unit offers bright natural light.Three large bedrooms and full baths in this oversized 2266 sq ft condo.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
333 Brazilian Avenue
333 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5135 sqft
Pristine rental property! Enjoy the summer waters and ocean breezes in the heart of Palm Beach. A perfect opportunity to enjoy Palm Beach and experience the community. This spectacular home is steps fromthe famous Worth Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1048 S Ocean Boulevard
1048 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6676 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED REGENCY HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN WITH OCEAN VIEWS. IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. FULLY FURNISHED. 40 FOOT POOL. Carrera marble and abundance of artwork throughout house. Five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
139 Sunrise Avenue
139 Sunrise Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Ocean Towers South. Recently renovated with 2 brand new bathrooms, new kitchen, new hurricane windows and plantation shutters. Ground floor with easy access and private parking space outside your front door.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2119 sqft
Sip your favorite beverage from your 96 ft wraparound balcony while you enjoy views of the beautiful blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3475 S Ocean Boulevard
3475 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Oceanfront Living! Spacious Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen. Updated Two Bedroom Two Bathrooms With Ocean Views.. Washer/Dryer And Lots Of Closet Space. Walk Directly Out To The Ocean & Pool From Unit. 24 Hour Doorperson, Garage Parking.
City Guide for Palm Beach, FL

There was once a time that the valuables of Palm Beach did not invite attention from the shelves of jewelry stores. Instead, in 1879, they grew from the ground, only seven years after the first permanent settlers arrived. The farmers of that time, many of whom were former slaves, planted 15,000 pineapple slips to try to jump-start a new agricultural commodity. Today, all that's left of the attempt is the name of the fruit in a few area businesses.

Despite being sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and an intracoastal waterway, Palm Beach is neither a sleepy beach town nor retro fishing village. Instead, it shines as a glitzy and glamorous paen to jewelry-wearing, champagne-imbibing Rolls owners who'd rather spend a laid-back Sunday tanning on the sand than attending society balls. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palm Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

