3 bedroom apartments
219 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL
201 Pendleton Avenue
201 Pendleton Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1913 sqft
IN-TOWN- ABUTTING THE BREAKER'S GOLF COURSE- Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath One Story Bermuda Style Home situated on approx. 97 x 111 sq. ft. lushly landscaped lot.
249 Sandpiper Drive
249 Sandpiper Drive, Palm Beach, FL
Impeccably maintained classic Bermuda style one-story house on a very desirable, quiet street ready for immediate occupancy! The house has 2 living rooms that both open to a beautiful, expansive private pool and patio area that includes a large
224 Atlantic Avenue
224 Atlantic Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
This is a completely renovated contemporary home, and there is really nothing like it in Palm Beach. Clean, modern lines define this property, and it is being offered fully furnished for a seasonal or off season rental.
Casa Del Lago
129 Chilean Avenue
129 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
Charming ocean block rental just two streets north of Worth Ave. Pool and guest house with one car garage. Interior photography first week of July.
3000 S Ocean Boulevard
3000 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3219 sqft
Stunning Direct Oceanfront 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath in impeccable condition.. Amazing Direct Ocean views from the magnificent terrace, designer eat-in kitchen, and living room.
Casa Del Lago
400 S Ocean Boulevard
400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Situated across the street from Midtown Beach this Tres Chic two-story double unit with 4 bedrooms 4.
Casa Del Lago
301 Brazilian Avenue
301 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 301 Brazilian Avenue in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
245 Seminole Avenue
245 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2932 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 245 Seminole Avenue in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
143 Seminole Avenue
143 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
Situated Steps from the Atlantic Ocean, this elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.
209 List Road
209 List Road, Palm Beach, FL
:Traditional, one story, Bermuda style home on the North End. Updated kitchen with separate dining room that overlooks the pool. Very tropical garden - house full of charm - 4 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a den and sitting room. There is a 2 car garage.
124 Cocoanut Row
124 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, FL
Property available July 1, 2020
229 Pendleton Avenue
229 Pendleton Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous renovated 5 bedroom 5 bath home overlooking the Breakers Golf Course. Wonderful master suite, marble kitchen and baths. 1st floor Office/Den can be a converted to a bedroom. Guest House with full kitchen, living room, bedroom and bath.
254 Atlantic Avenue
254 Atlantic Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
Fabulous In Town South Exposure 5 bedroom 5.5 bath, Mediterranean.
2778 S Ocean Boulevard
2778 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2266 sqft
Recently renovated and decorated with modern style includes new hurricane impact windows and doors.Fabulous corner unit offers bright natural light.Three large bedrooms and full baths in this oversized 2266 sq ft condo.
248 Colonial Lane
248 Colonial Lane, Palm Beach, FL
: Sophisticated beach house with membership to private beach parcel for refreshing ocean swims without driving. The main home decorated by a Charlston designer has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Casa Del Lago
333 Brazilian Avenue
333 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
Pristine rental property! Enjoy the summer waters and ocean breezes in the heart of Palm Beach. A perfect opportunity to enjoy Palm Beach and experience the community. This spectacular home is steps fromthe famous Worth Ave.
1048 S Ocean Boulevard
1048 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED REGENCY HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN WITH OCEAN VIEWS. IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. FULLY FURNISHED. 40 FOOT POOL. Carrera marble and abundance of artwork throughout house. Five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths.
202 Sanford Avenue
202 Sanford Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2211 sqft
The ultimate annual rental for the most particular tenant. Everything in this charming Bermuda style home is new from the roof down from the recently completed total renovation. Hardwood floors, impact windows, high ceilings and more.
443 Seaview Avenue
443 Seaview Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
Fabulous newly renovated in town four bedroom rental home with a pool on coveted Seaview Avenue. Just steps away from the lake trail, private deeded beach access, and walking distance to restaurants and shops on and around Worth Avenue.
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2119 sqft
Sip your favorite beverage from your 96 ft wraparound balcony while you enjoy views of the beautiful blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1900 sqft
Amazing totally updated 3 BR condo over looking the Ocean and Lake Worth Pier. Large, spacious L shaped patio. This property is being rented furnished and turnkey. It was professionally decorated by one of Palm Beach's top interior decorators.
260 Plantation Road
260 Plantation Road, Palm Beach, FL
Fully furnished Bermuda style 4BR/4BA one story home with large backyard and pool with southern exposure in excellent location. Light and bright home with high ceilings and open floor plan.
Downtown West Palm Beach
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,189
1410 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
