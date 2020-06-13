Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:01 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
143 Seminole Avenue
143 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2713 sqft
Situated Steps from the Atlantic Ocean, this elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
249 Sandpiper Drive
249 Sandpiper Drive, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2800 sqft
Impeccably maintained classic Bermuda style one-story house on a very desirable, quiet street ready for immediate occupancy! The house has 2 living rooms that both open to a beautiful, expansive private pool and patio area that includes a large

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
129 Chilean Avenue
129 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
1972 sqft
Charming ocean block rental just two streets north of Worth Ave. Pool and guest house with one car garage. Interior photography first week of July.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3000 S Ocean Boulevard
3000 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3219 sqft
Stunning Direct Oceanfront 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath in impeccable condition.. Amazing Direct Ocean views from the magnificent terrace, designer eat-in kitchen, and living room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
340 S Ocean Boulevard
340 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$16,500
1943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental available at Lowell House. Renovated penthouse with large covered terrace and expansive views. Full service pet friendly building. Walking to beach, shops, restaurants and more.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
227 Brazilian Avenue
227 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
481 sqft
Walk everywhere ! From Worth Avenue to luxury stores and restaurants, only 1 block from the beach and 3 blocks from Worth Avenue. Fabulous 1 bedroom apartment in boutique building in the very heart of PalmBeach.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
301 Brazilian Avenue
301 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2438 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 301 Brazilian Avenue in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
245 Seminole Avenue
245 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2932 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 245 Seminole Avenue in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
325 S Lake Drive
325 South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1106 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Casa Del Lago located across the street from the Palm Beach docks and Lake Trail. Enjoy the expansive private garden and patio, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and hot tub. Walking distance to shops and dining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2424 sqft
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
209 List Road
209 List Road, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
2618 sqft
:Traditional, one story, Bermuda style home on the North End. Updated kitchen with separate dining room that overlooks the pool. Very tropical garden - house full of charm - 4 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a den and sitting room. There is a 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
124 Cocoanut Row
124 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
5983 sqft
Property available July 1, 2020

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
222 Phipps
222 Phipps Plz, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 222 Phipps in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
229 Pendleton Avenue
229 Pendleton Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$28,000
3056 sqft
Gorgeous renovated 5 bedroom 5 bath home overlooking the Breakers Golf Course. Wonderful master suite, marble kitchen and baths. 1st floor Office/Den can be a converted to a bedroom. Guest House with full kitchen, living room, bedroom and bath.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
254 Atlantic Avenue
254 Atlantic Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$17,500
4853 sqft
Fabulous In Town South Exposure 5 bedroom 5.5 bath, Mediterranean.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
248 Colonial Lane
248 Colonial Lane, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,900
2209 sqft
: Sophisticated beach house with membership to private beach parcel for refreshing ocean swims without driving. The main home decorated by a Charlston designer has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
333 Brazilian Avenue
333 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5135 sqft
Pristine rental property! Enjoy the summer waters and ocean breezes in the heart of Palm Beach. A perfect opportunity to enjoy Palm Beach and experience the community. This spectacular home is steps fromthe famous Worth Ave.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
400 Chilean Avenue
400 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1240 sqft
Newly renovated private two story townhouse, fully furnished. Fabulous in-town location, just one block to Worth Avenue. 4 car parking spots.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1048 S Ocean Boulevard
1048 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6676 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED REGENCY HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN WITH OCEAN VIEWS. IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. FULLY FURNISHED. 40 FOOT POOL. Carrera marble and abundance of artwork throughout house. Five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3474 S Ocean Boulevard
3474 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1478 sqft
Contact Listing Agent for more information

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
443 Seaview Avenue
443 Seaview Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4076 sqft
Fabulous newly renovated in town four bedroom rental home with a pool on coveted Seaview Avenue. Just steps away from the lake trail, private deeded beach access, and walking distance to restaurants and shops on and around Worth Avenue.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
170 N Ocean Boulevard
170 North Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,100
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available December 15th for seasonal or annual lease. Crisp and clean, beautifully furnished one bedroom, one and a half bath seasonal rental in ocean front building with resort-like amenities. 300' private deeded beach and over size seaside pool.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
139 Sunrise Avenue
139 Sunrise Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Ocean Towers South. Recently renovated with 2 brand new bathrooms, new kitchen, new hurricane windows and plantation shutters. Ground floor with easy access and private parking space outside your front door.
City Guide for Palm Beach, FL

There was once a time that the valuables of Palm Beach did not invite attention from the shelves of jewelry stores. Instead, in 1879, they grew from the ground, only seven years after the first permanent settlers arrived. The farmers of that time, many of whom were former slaves, planted 15,000 pineapple slips to try to jump-start a new agricultural commodity. Today, all that's left of the attempt is the name of the fruit in a few area businesses.

Despite being sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and an intracoastal waterway, Palm Beach is neither a sleepy beach town nor retro fishing village. Instead, it shines as a glitzy and glamorous paen to jewelry-wearing, champagne-imbibing Rolls owners who'd rather spend a laid-back Sunday tanning on the sand than attending society balls. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palm Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Palm Beach 1 BedroomsPalm Beach 1 BedroomsPalm Beach 1 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach 3 BedroomsPalm Beach 3 BedroomsPalm Beach 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Accessible ApartmentsPalm Beach Apartments under $1,400Palm Beach Apartments with BalconyPalm Beach Apartments with Balcony
Palm Beach Apartments with BalconyPalm Beach Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Apartments with GymPalm Beach Apartments with GymPalm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalm Beach Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Apartments with PoolPalm Beach Apartments with PoolPalm Beach Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FL
Golden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLWest Park, FLIves Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College