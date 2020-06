Amenities

Ultra chic, sophisticated and beautifully furnished in town apartment available for season. The Lobby and Pool areas have recently been renovated and redecorated. The Island House is a popular boutique building two blocks north of Worth Avenue and close to all Palm Beach amenities. A 4 to 5 month rental is preferred. Also prefer rental to start in December. One assigned parking spot.