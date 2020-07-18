3358 Meridian Way North.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Guided Matterport Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kf8YDIs0ijQ

Matterport Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/models/qnFkvgg6n5U?section=media&mediasection=showcase

Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-qxHBv1TZk



This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Renters who qualify for the Obligo service do not have to pay a full cash deposit!



2/2 Townhome in Meridian Park with a private patio is centrally located near the Promenade Plaza. Tile throughout, upgraded Kitchen with granite. Upgraded baths. Both bedrooms have sliders with Juliet balconies, fenced in patio with extra storage, laundry room, 2 full baths,Pets ok! . Basic cable, trash and sewer included.



Interested in a tour? CALL 561-295-8986



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to

have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance

Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy

living environment.



$65.00/adult Application Fee

$75.00 one time doc preparation fee

$30.00/month pet fee per pet (cannot be over 40 lbs)

$49.00/month Resident Benefits Package - Including but not limited to $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance Coverage, Online Tenant Portal for maintenance, payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline and many more!



HOA Fee:



$100.00 HOA application fee



10 Business days processing timeframe



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



The following pets will not be accepted under any circumstances (SA/ESA exempt), GERMAN SHEPHERDS, DOBERMANS, PIT BULLS, CHOWS, OR ROTTWEILLERS



