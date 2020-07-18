All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Location

3358 Meridian Way North, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Meridian Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Guided Matterport Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kf8YDIs0ijQ
Matterport Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/models/qnFkvgg6n5U?section=media&mediasection=showcase
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-qxHBv1TZk

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Renters who qualify for the Obligo service do not have to pay a full cash deposit!

2/2 Townhome in Meridian Park with a private patio is centrally located near the Promenade Plaza. Tile throughout, upgraded Kitchen with granite. Upgraded baths. Both bedrooms have sliders with Juliet balconies, fenced in patio with extra storage, laundry room, 2 full baths,Pets ok! . Basic cable, trash and sewer included.

Interested in a tour? CALL 561-295-8986

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to
have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance
Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

$65.00/adult Application Fee
$75.00 one time doc preparation fee
$30.00/month pet fee per pet (cannot be over 40 lbs)
$49.00/month Resident Benefits Package - Including but not limited to $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance Coverage, Online Tenant Portal for maintenance, payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline and many more!

HOA Fee:

$100.00 HOA application fee

10 Business days processing timeframe

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

The following pets will not be accepted under any circumstances (SA/ESA exempt), GERMAN SHEPHERDS, DOBERMANS, PIT BULLS, CHOWS, OR ROTTWEILLERS

Home Sales and Property Management
8259 N Military Trl #1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, USA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3358 Meridian Way North have any available units?
3358 Meridian Way North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 3358 Meridian Way North have?
Some of 3358 Meridian Way North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 Meridian Way North currently offering any rent specials?
3358 Meridian Way North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 Meridian Way North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3358 Meridian Way North is pet friendly.
Does 3358 Meridian Way North offer parking?
No, 3358 Meridian Way North does not offer parking.
Does 3358 Meridian Way North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3358 Meridian Way North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 Meridian Way North have a pool?
No, 3358 Meridian Way North does not have a pool.
Does 3358 Meridian Way North have accessible units?
No, 3358 Meridian Way North does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 Meridian Way North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3358 Meridian Way North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3358 Meridian Way North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3358 Meridian Way North has units with air conditioning.

