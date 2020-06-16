3303 Myrtlewood Circle E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool putting green bbq/grill

This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy. Largest 1 bedroom floor plan available at Fiore at the Gardens. This lovely unit has tile flooring throughout, crown molding, 10ft ceilings, expanded kitchen, full washer and dryer and bonus sun room. New kitchen appliances. Resort style living with a spectacular pool, screened outdoor dinning with bbq grill, putting green, gym, and playground in a tremendous location. Centrally located in the desirable community of Fiore at the Gardens. Meticulously maintained in perfect condition. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen and living area is designed for entertaining and easy living.Fiore at the Gardens requires a minimum 650 credit score.