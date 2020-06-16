All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
3303 Myrtlewood Circle E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

3303 Myrtlewood Circle E

3303 Myrtlewood Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Myrtlewood Circle East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy. Largest 1 bedroom floor plan available at Fiore at the Gardens. This lovely unit has tile flooring throughout, crown molding, 10ft ceilings, expanded kitchen, full washer and dryer and bonus sun room. New kitchen appliances. Resort style living with a spectacular pool, screened outdoor dinning with bbq grill, putting green, gym, and playground in a tremendous location. Centrally located in the desirable community of Fiore at the Gardens. Meticulously maintained in perfect condition. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen and living area is designed for entertaining and easy living.Fiore at the Gardens requires a minimum 650 credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E have any available units?
3303 Myrtlewood Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E have?
Some of 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Myrtlewood Circle E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E offer parking?
No, 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E does not offer parking.
Does 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E have a pool?
Yes, 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E has a pool.
Does 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E have accessible units?
No, 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E has units with dishwashers.
Does 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3303 Myrtlewood Circle E does not have units with air conditioning.
