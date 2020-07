Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

UPDATED 3 BEDROOM SPLIT PLAN 2 BATHROOM! KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! HUGE FENCED YARD WITH A BEAUTIFUL GAZEBO IN THE BACK WITH PAVER DECK VERY WELL DONE, PARK THAT BIG TRAILER ON THE SIDE OF THE HOUSE BEHIND THE FENCE. THIS BEAUTY JUST GOT A NEW ROOF ABOUT A YEAR AGO. LARGE DRIVEWAY PLENTY OF SPACE! YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! COME TAKE A LOOK!