Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage

981 Pipers Cay Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Town-home where you can walk to the community pool. This unit has all tile downstairs and all new wood floors upstairs, service counter into dining area, roman tub in master bath, one car garage, and private backyard with lawn service included. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of Rent Florida Realty INC [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3624905 ]