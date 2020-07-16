All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

981 Pipers Cay Drive

981 Pipers Cay · (561) 420-0640
Location

981 Pipers Cay, Palm Beach County, FL 33415
Cannongate

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1309 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
981 Pipers Cay Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Town-home where you can walk to the community pool. This unit has all tile downstairs and all new wood floors upstairs, service counter into dining area, roman tub in master bath, one car garage, and private backyard with lawn service included. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of Rent Florida Realty INC [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3624905 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Pipers Cay Drive have any available units?
981 Pipers Cay Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 981 Pipers Cay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
981 Pipers Cay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Pipers Cay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 981 Pipers Cay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 981 Pipers Cay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 981 Pipers Cay Drive offers parking.
Does 981 Pipers Cay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 Pipers Cay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Pipers Cay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 981 Pipers Cay Drive has a pool.
Does 981 Pipers Cay Drive have accessible units?
No, 981 Pipers Cay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Pipers Cay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 Pipers Cay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 981 Pipers Cay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 981 Pipers Cay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
