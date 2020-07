Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Beautifully updated and freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath top floor condo overlooking the golf course in highly sought after all ages community the Isle of Boca Dunes. Updated kitchen has white panel cabinets, granite counters, newer appliances, porcelain tile floors. Beautiful laminate flooring in living areas and NEW laminated added in bedrooms. Totally remodeled guest bathroom. Large master suite has huge walk-in closet plus two additional closets. Spacious master bath features large soaking tub and shower. Enjoy golf course views from the large screened balcony. Unit has newer full size washer/dryer. Ready for immediate occupancy upon HOA approval. NO PETS. LANDLORD WILLING TO ACCEPT ONLY FIRST AND SECURITY.