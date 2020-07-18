Rent Calculator
Palm Beach County, FL
880 Summit Lake Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
880 Summit Lake Drive
880 Summit Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
880 Summit Lake Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33406
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NICELY RENOVATED 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE. PRIVATE BACKYARD, LAMINATE AND TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 880 Summit Lake Drive have any available units?
880 Summit Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Beach County, FL
.
What amenities does 880 Summit Lake Drive have?
Some of 880 Summit Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 880 Summit Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
880 Summit Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Summit Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 880 Summit Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County
.
Does 880 Summit Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 880 Summit Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 880 Summit Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 880 Summit Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Summit Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 880 Summit Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 880 Summit Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 880 Summit Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Summit Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 Summit Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 880 Summit Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 Summit Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
