8057 Aberdeen Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave internet access

PERFECT CONDO WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS! UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS WITH NEWER AC AND HOT WATER HEATER 2016, ALSO WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT NEWER AS WELL. Queen size bed in guest bedroom, King in master.TRIPLE PLAY IS INCLUDED WHICH IS INTERNET, PHONE AND CABLE WITH EXTRA CHANNELS SUCH AS HBO AND SHOWTIME. COMPLETELY FURNISHED WITH DISHES, LINENS, VACUUM AND TVS. GORGEOUS VIEW! MEMBERSHIP IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS UNIT. IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO BELONG TO THE CLUB THERE ARE SEVERAL OPTIONS. GREAT LOCATION IN BOYNTON BEACH. CLOSE TO TURNPIKE AND 95.. THIS UNIT IS ON LAKE AND GOLF COURSE. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTHS AT A DIFFERENT RATE. GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! GREAT LOCATION IN BOYNTON BEACH!