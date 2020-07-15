7527 Sierra Drive E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautifully redone villa feels like an exclusive garden getaway, enter light and bright living room and dining area , vaulted ceilings lead you to redone stampnless and granite kitchen ...bathrooms updated , 2 car garage, Tile throuout ,wonderful closet space plenty of storage, serene partially screened yard ,community pool , walk to private lake, paradise in Central Boca, walk to Aplus schools...gifted elementary program ...shuls and shoppes up the block!In the heart of Boca....would love long term tenants ....come and see and rent!