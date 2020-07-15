All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 7527 Sierra Drive E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
7527 Sierra Drive E
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:22 PM

7527 Sierra Drive E

7527 Sierra Drive East · (561) 702-1018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7527 Sierra Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautifully redone villa feels like an exclusive garden getaway, enter light and bright living room and dining area , vaulted ceilings lead you to redone stampnless and granite kitchen ...bathrooms updated , 2 car garage, Tile throuout ,wonderful closet space plenty of storage, serene partially screened yard ,community pool , walk to private lake, paradise in Central Boca, walk to Aplus schools...gifted elementary program ...shuls and shoppes up the block!In the heart of Boca....would love long term tenants ....come and see and rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 Sierra Drive E have any available units?
7527 Sierra Drive E has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7527 Sierra Drive E have?
Some of 7527 Sierra Drive E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 Sierra Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
7527 Sierra Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 Sierra Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 7527 Sierra Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7527 Sierra Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 7527 Sierra Drive E offers parking.
Does 7527 Sierra Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7527 Sierra Drive E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 Sierra Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 7527 Sierra Drive E has a pool.
Does 7527 Sierra Drive E have accessible units?
No, 7527 Sierra Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 Sierra Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7527 Sierra Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 7527 Sierra Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7527 Sierra Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7527 Sierra Drive E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Enclave At Delray Beach
14768 Enclave Lakes Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33484
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity