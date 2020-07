Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This completely updated, beautifully furnished penthouse in Boca Pointe is the ultimate in sophistication. New kitchen, appliances, renovated bathrooms, tall ceilings, high hats and skylights. Furnished by Restoration Hardware, this spacious penthouse is immaculate. Enjoy the amenities all of Boca Pointe has to offer. Assigned, covered parking. Membership is not mandatory but available. Perfect place to call home with its tranquil feel. Cleaning services will be provided twice a month.