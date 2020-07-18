All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 6985 Brook Hollow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
6985 Brook Hollow Road
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

6985 Brook Hollow Road

6985 Brook Hollow Rd · (561) 567-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6985 Brook Hollow Rd, Palm Beach County, FL 33467

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
6985 Brook Hollow Road, Lake Worth, FL 33467 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed. ~~ENTERTAINERS DREAM HOME RIGHT HERE!~~ IN DEMAND two bedroom and two and a half bathroom townhouse in Lake Worth! Sits on a cul-de-sac so low traffic area in the development and plenty of parking! This listing courtesy of One Step Ahead Realty Inc Co-marketed with Exit Realty Partners [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3614810 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6985 Brook Hollow Road have any available units?
6985 Brook Hollow Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6985 Brook Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
6985 Brook Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6985 Brook Hollow Road pet-friendly?
No, 6985 Brook Hollow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6985 Brook Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 6985 Brook Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 6985 Brook Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6985 Brook Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6985 Brook Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 6985 Brook Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 6985 Brook Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 6985 Brook Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6985 Brook Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6985 Brook Hollow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6985 Brook Hollow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6985 Brook Hollow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6985 Brook Hollow Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd
Palm Springs, FL 33461
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity