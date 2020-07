Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom town-home located in lushly landscaped and gated community just steps from the community pool. Freshly painted throughout, brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops, tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Tile downstairs, brand new carpet upstairs and modern designer finishes added to both bathrooms. All new light fixtures and ceiling fans. The one car garage has a fresh epoxy coating and new landscaping added around the home. Sparkling clean and ready for a new tenant!