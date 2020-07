Amenities

dishwasher elevator ice maker microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Light bright 2 bedrooms 2 full bath condo on the 2nd floor of an 8 story mid-rise in the Willow Wood section of the Boca West Country Club Community. At Boca West and there is manned security gates at all entrances. Come enjoy the active lifestyle at Boca West. Membership is available with this unit but not required. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Also available for season at $3,225. Great location, close to Town Center Mall, Turnpike and I95.