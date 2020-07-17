All apartments in Palm Beach County
6844 150th Place N
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:28 AM

6844 150th Place N

6844 150th Place North · (561) 722-3618
Location

6844 150th Place North, Palm Beach County, FL 33418

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Come stay in this beautiful 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit with 2 car garage. This property offers beautiful, peaceful views with private pool. Open kitchen, spacious living room and bright enclosed back porch. This unit has a lot to offer including a handicap master bathroom. This property is close to shopping, Roger Dean Stadium, I-95 and 10 minutes to Juno Beach. 13% sales tax for leases under 6 months. 3 month minimum. Tenant responsible for WiFi and exit cleaning fee. Electric cap of $50/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6844 150th Place N have any available units?
6844 150th Place N has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6844 150th Place N have?
Some of 6844 150th Place N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6844 150th Place N currently offering any rent specials?
6844 150th Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6844 150th Place N pet-friendly?
No, 6844 150th Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6844 150th Place N offer parking?
Yes, 6844 150th Place N offers parking.
Does 6844 150th Place N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6844 150th Place N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6844 150th Place N have a pool?
Yes, 6844 150th Place N has a pool.
Does 6844 150th Place N have accessible units?
Yes, 6844 150th Place N has accessible units.
Does 6844 150th Place N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6844 150th Place N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6844 150th Place N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6844 150th Place N does not have units with air conditioning.
