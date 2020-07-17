6844 150th Place N

Amenities

Come stay in this beautiful 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit with 2 car garage. This property offers beautiful, peaceful views with private pool. Open kitchen, spacious living room and bright enclosed back porch. This unit has a lot to offer including a handicap master bathroom. This property is close to shopping, Roger Dean Stadium, I-95 and 10 minutes to Juno Beach. 13% sales tax for leases under 6 months. 3 month minimum. Tenant responsible for WiFi and exit cleaning fee. Electric cap of $50/month.