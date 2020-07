Amenities

Fantastic remodeled 2/2 condo on 1st floor with private and peaceful garden view in Boca Pointe Country Club. New white kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters. Beautiful SPA style master bath. All tile, no carpet. All new doors and new blinds Glass enclosed patio. Small front courtyard for barbecue. Great location, close to shopping, dining and worship. Easy access to I95 and turnpike. Club memberships available but not mandatory.