6333 Graycliff

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub tennis court

This pristine condo is designer decorated and ready to be enjoyed. Offering a brand new never used modern master bathroom, two spacious walk-in closets, a king-sized bed, and a 65'' flat screen tv (dresser to come) in the master retreat. The family room extends to a quaint patio to enjoy the lake views. Located in the award-winning Polo Club Country Club where a tennis and social membership are included. Golf Membership is available to upgrade. Six-month rental is desired. Use of the spa, restaurants, fitness center, and resort-like activities.