6333 Graycliff
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

6333 Graycliff

6333 Graycliff Drive · (561) 235-3900
Location

6333 Graycliff Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33496
Polo Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2238 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This pristine condo is designer decorated and ready to be enjoyed. Offering a brand new never used modern master bathroom, two spacious walk-in closets, a king-sized bed, and a 65'' flat screen tv (dresser to come) in the master retreat. The family room extends to a quaint patio to enjoy the lake views. Located in the award-winning Polo Club Country Club where a tennis and social membership are included. Golf Membership is available to upgrade. Six-month rental is desired. Use of the spa, restaurants, fitness center, and resort-like activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Graycliff have any available units?
6333 Graycliff has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6333 Graycliff have?
Some of 6333 Graycliff's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 Graycliff currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Graycliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Graycliff pet-friendly?
No, 6333 Graycliff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6333 Graycliff offer parking?
Yes, 6333 Graycliff offers parking.
Does 6333 Graycliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 Graycliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Graycliff have a pool?
No, 6333 Graycliff does not have a pool.
Does 6333 Graycliff have accessible units?
No, 6333 Graycliff does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Graycliff have units with dishwashers?
No, 6333 Graycliff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6333 Graycliff have units with air conditioning?
No, 6333 Graycliff does not have units with air conditioning.
