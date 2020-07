Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit with a private elevator. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and wood cabinetry. Tile throughout the living area. Walk in closets in every bedroom. Huge master bath. With over 2700 square feet under air, this condo feels more like a home. Schedule a showing today, this unit won't last long. Polo Club has a 1658.50 membership transfer fee for all rentals. (Social Membership). This rental is available off season from April 9th - Oct. 1st, 2020