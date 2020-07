Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

First floor unit with lovely view located in Chasewood. This 2/2 unit has a spacious living area and a lovely patio with a tranquil view. Tile throughout, no carpet. Located in Chasewood within walking distance of stores and restaurants and a short ride to Jupiter's lovely beaches.Landlord will consider a small pet on a case by case basis with a pet fee.