Palm Beach County, FL
5850 Sugar Palm Court
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

5850 Sugar Palm Court

5850 Sugar Palm Court · (561) 866-4461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5850 Sugar Palm Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33484

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Light, bright, and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath second floor condo in Palm Greens. Only minutes away from Delray's beautiful beaches and famed Atlantic Avenue. This unit is tiled throughout, has impact windows, and is fully equipped for the season. Eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, and washer/dryer. Master bedroom has a queen-sized bed and second bedroom has a couch and a love seat. Lovely patio to savor your morning coffee. Enjoy sunny Florida in your ''home away from home'' for the season. Basic cable, including HBO, and water included in rent. Palm Greens is an active 55+ community which offers tennis courts, pools, hot tub, cafe, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 Sugar Palm Court have any available units?
5850 Sugar Palm Court has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5850 Sugar Palm Court have?
Some of 5850 Sugar Palm Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 Sugar Palm Court currently offering any rent specials?
5850 Sugar Palm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 Sugar Palm Court pet-friendly?
No, 5850 Sugar Palm Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5850 Sugar Palm Court offer parking?
No, 5850 Sugar Palm Court does not offer parking.
Does 5850 Sugar Palm Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5850 Sugar Palm Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 Sugar Palm Court have a pool?
Yes, 5850 Sugar Palm Court has a pool.
Does 5850 Sugar Palm Court have accessible units?
No, 5850 Sugar Palm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 Sugar Palm Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5850 Sugar Palm Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5850 Sugar Palm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5850 Sugar Palm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
