5850 Sugar Palm Court

Light, bright, and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath second floor condo in Palm Greens. Only minutes away from Delray's beautiful beaches and famed Atlantic Avenue. This unit is tiled throughout, has impact windows, and is fully equipped for the season. Eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, and washer/dryer. Master bedroom has a queen-sized bed and second bedroom has a couch and a love seat. Lovely patio to savor your morning coffee. Enjoy sunny Florida in your ''home away from home'' for the season. Basic cable, including HBO, and water included in rent. Palm Greens is an active 55+ community which offers tennis courts, pools, hot tub, cafe, and more.