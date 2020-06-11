Pheasant Run - Single Family Home with a one car garage where you can walk to the community pool. All tile in the living areas and hardwood floors in the bedrooms service counter into the dining area and a fenced in back yard.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4508019)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 57 Plumage Lane have any available units?
57 Plumage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 57 Plumage Lane have?
Some of 57 Plumage Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Plumage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
57 Plumage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Plumage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Plumage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 57 Plumage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 57 Plumage Lane offers parking.
Does 57 Plumage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Plumage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Plumage Lane have a pool?
Yes, 57 Plumage Lane has a pool.
Does 57 Plumage Lane have accessible units?
No, 57 Plumage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Plumage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Plumage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Plumage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Plumage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.