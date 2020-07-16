All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

5663 Via Delray Boulevard

5663 Via Delray · No Longer Available
Location

5663 Via Delray, Palm Beach County, FL 33484

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful villa in Palm Greens tenant has to be 55+ in a great location. 2/2 with high ceilings completely renovated and furnished.Florida room and each bedroom has its own private bathroom. Come and see it b4 its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5663 Via Delray Boulevard have any available units?
5663 Via Delray Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 5663 Via Delray Boulevard have?
Some of 5663 Via Delray Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5663 Via Delray Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5663 Via Delray Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5663 Via Delray Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5663 Via Delray Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5663 Via Delray Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5663 Via Delray Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5663 Via Delray Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5663 Via Delray Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5663 Via Delray Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5663 Via Delray Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5663 Via Delray Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5663 Via Delray Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5663 Via Delray Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5663 Via Delray Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 5663 Via Delray Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5663 Via Delray Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
