Beautiful villa in Palm Greens tenant has to be 55+ in a great location. 2/2 with high ceilings completely renovated and furnished.Florida room and each bedroom has its own private bathroom. Come and see it b4 its gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5663 Via Delray Boulevard have any available units?
5663 Via Delray Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 5663 Via Delray Boulevard have?
Some of 5663 Via Delray Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5663 Via Delray Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5663 Via Delray Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.