5280 Steiner Road

Looking for Privacy!? Very private single family home situated on a fully fenced half (1/2) ACRE with vaulted ceilings, remote entry gate & so much more. This 1 bed 1 bath property is an oasis just minutes to i95, Turnpike, Atlantic Ave... No homeowners association here. Only house on Steiner - must see to appreciate! Dogs OK, Trucks OK, Boat/RVs OK. This home has recently been renovated from top to bottom: shaker kitchen cabinets with walnut countertops, light gray vinyl tile flooring, updated bathroom, 2019 appliances, window treatments throughout & more. The master bedroom features lots of light and also a true walk-in closet. There's also a large metal shed for storage for the weekend hobbyist. Tenant responsible for maintaining yard and must maintain renters insurance during tenancy.