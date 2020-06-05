All apartments in Palm Beach County
5280 Steiner Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

5280 Steiner Road

5280 Steiner Road · No Longer Available
Location

5280 Steiner Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33437

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Looking for Privacy!? Very private single family home situated on a fully fenced half (1/2) ACRE with vaulted ceilings, remote entry gate & so much more. This 1 bed 1 bath property is an oasis just minutes to i95, Turnpike, Atlantic Ave... No homeowners association here. Only house on Steiner - must see to appreciate! Dogs OK, Trucks OK, Boat/RVs OK. This home has recently been renovated from top to bottom: shaker kitchen cabinets with walnut countertops, light gray vinyl tile flooring, updated bathroom, 2019 appliances, window treatments throughout & more. The master bedroom features lots of light and also a true walk-in closet. There's also a large metal shed for storage for the weekend hobbyist. Tenant responsible for maintaining yard and must maintain renters insurance during tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

