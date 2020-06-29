5226 Brookview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

HERE IS the rental you have been waiting for.... This adorable single family home sits in the very desirable area: Brookside at Indian Springs. This CORNER LOT home has everything you need large screened in patio, Vaulted ceilings, Sky light, Flat screen TVs, 2 car garage, and 24hr security. The Community offers, manned gated entrance, pool and spa, clubhouse and access to membership at Indian Spring Country Club. Property can be rented Furnished or Unfurnished. Property is Listed for sale as well.