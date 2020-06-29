All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 5226 Brookview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
5226 Brookview Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:33 AM

5226 Brookview Drive

5226 Brookview Drive · (561) 997-4928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5226 Brookview Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33437
Indian Spring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
HERE IS the rental you have been waiting for.... This adorable single family home sits in the very desirable area: Brookside at Indian Springs. This CORNER LOT home has everything you need large screened in patio, Vaulted ceilings, Sky light, Flat screen TVs, 2 car garage, and 24hr security. The Community offers, manned gated entrance, pool and spa, clubhouse and access to membership at Indian Spring Country Club. Property can be rented Furnished or Unfurnished. Property is Listed for sale as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 Brookview Drive have any available units?
5226 Brookview Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5226 Brookview Drive have?
Some of 5226 Brookview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5226 Brookview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5226 Brookview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5226 Brookview Drive offers parking.
Does 5226 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5226 Brookview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Brookview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5226 Brookview Drive has a pool.
Does 5226 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 5226 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5226 Brookview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5226 Brookview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5226 Brookview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5226 Brookview Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Crown Court
1400 Northwest 15th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33487
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Somerset Place
5614 Wellesley Park Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity