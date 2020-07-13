511 Monaco K

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully maintained and updated condo in active adult community of Kings Point, (55+ only) All the amenities you want in a great central Delray Beach location with many shops and restaurants and just blocks away from famous Atlantic Avenue. Unit features brand new A/C unit and washer/dryer on the enclosed balcony. Wonderful corner unit with lots of light. Lift is also available steps away from the door for your convenience. Don't miss this great opportunity to rent in Kings Point. Available for immediate occupancy(tenant approval required)