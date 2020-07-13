All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

511 Monaco K

511 Monaco Pk · No Longer Available
Location

511 Monaco Pk, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Kings Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained and updated condo in active adult community of Kings Point, (55+ only) All the amenities you want in a great central Delray Beach location with many shops and restaurants and just blocks away from famous Atlantic Avenue. Unit features brand new A/C unit and washer/dryer on the enclosed balcony. Wonderful corner unit with lots of light. Lift is also available steps away from the door for your convenience. Don't miss this great opportunity to rent in Kings Point. Available for immediate occupancy(tenant approval required)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Monaco K have any available units?
511 Monaco K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 511 Monaco K have?
Some of 511 Monaco K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Monaco K currently offering any rent specials?
511 Monaco K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Monaco K pet-friendly?
No, 511 Monaco K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 511 Monaco K offer parking?
No, 511 Monaco K does not offer parking.
Does 511 Monaco K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Monaco K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Monaco K have a pool?
No, 511 Monaco K does not have a pool.
Does 511 Monaco K have accessible units?
No, 511 Monaco K does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Monaco K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Monaco K has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Monaco K have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 Monaco K has units with air conditioning.
