503 Mansfield L

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool elevator clubhouse

CORNER UNIT LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR BUILDING WITH ELEVATOR. APARTMENT IS RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED $ 1,150 MONTHLY. 1 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATHS WITH SHOWER. LARGE ENCLOSED BALCONY WITH EXTRA STORAGE. UNIT IS EQUIPPED WITH KITCHEN UTILITIES (DISHES, CUPS, GLASSES, TOASTER Etc.) CARPET FLOOR THROUGHOUT ENTIRE UNIT. INCLUDES WALK-IN CLOSET. EXTRA STORAGE FURNITURE INCLUDED. ENJOY ALL THE CLUBHOUSE AMENITIES, SOCIAL ACTIVITIES AND COMMUNITY BUS SERVICES.

GATED COMMUNITY WITH 24 HOURS GUARD AND SECURITY. ASKING FOR FIRST MONTH, LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT.