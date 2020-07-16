4836 Esedra Court

Amenities

''Beautiful town home in The Fountains Country Club. Main floor master bedroom. Beautiful tile in living areas. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs. Electronic chair lift to upper level. Electronically controlled hurricane shutters on Florida room. One person living in property must be 55 or older per HOA. 24 hr gated community with roving security. Plus $175 a month for wifi, cable, water, trash, sewer, security,heated pool and landscaping services. Town home is walking distance to pool. Conveniently located between Wellington and Boynton Beach. Close to shopping. 10 minutes from beautiful beaches. YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS COMMUNITY!''