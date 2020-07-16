All apartments in Palm Beach County
4836 Esedra Court
4836 Esedra Court

4836 Esedra Court · No Longer Available
Location

4836 Esedra Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33467

''Beautiful town home in The Fountains Country Club. Main floor master bedroom. Beautiful tile in living areas. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs. Electronic chair lift to upper level. Electronically controlled hurricane shutters on Florida room. One person living in property must be 55 or older per HOA. 24 hr gated community with roving security. Plus $175 a month for wifi, cable, water, trash, sewer, security,heated pool and landscaping services. Town home is walking distance to pool. Conveniently located between Wellington and Boynton Beach. Close to shopping. 10 minutes from beautiful beaches. YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS COMMUNITY!''

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 Esedra Court have any available units?
4836 Esedra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 4836 Esedra Court have?
Some of 4836 Esedra Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 Esedra Court currently offering any rent specials?
4836 Esedra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 Esedra Court pet-friendly?
No, 4836 Esedra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 4836 Esedra Court offer parking?
Yes, 4836 Esedra Court offers parking.
Does 4836 Esedra Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4836 Esedra Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 Esedra Court have a pool?
Yes, 4836 Esedra Court has a pool.
Does 4836 Esedra Court have accessible units?
No, 4836 Esedra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 Esedra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4836 Esedra Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4836 Esedra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4836 Esedra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
