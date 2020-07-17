All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

418 Burgundy I

418 Burgundy Avenue · (215) 518-4537
Location

418 Burgundy Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL 33484
Kings Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
55+ Community. Furnished 2 BR in a well kept building- walk to Burgundy pool - Garden view - next to lift. Full size washer and dryer. Kings Point is a 55+ community featuring a multi-million dollar clubhouse, state of the art theater offering entertainment and movies, a fully equipped fitness center, 3 clubhouses, 6 pools, golf , tennis, aerobics, billiards, card rooms crafts, clubs, a business center and a library. Conveniently located to shopping and restaurants as well as the Turnpike and I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Burgundy I have any available units?
418 Burgundy I has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 418 Burgundy I have?
Some of 418 Burgundy I's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Burgundy I currently offering any rent specials?
418 Burgundy I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Burgundy I pet-friendly?
No, 418 Burgundy I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 418 Burgundy I offer parking?
No, 418 Burgundy I does not offer parking.
Does 418 Burgundy I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Burgundy I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Burgundy I have a pool?
Yes, 418 Burgundy I has a pool.
Does 418 Burgundy I have accessible units?
No, 418 Burgundy I does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Burgundy I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Burgundy I has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Burgundy I have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Burgundy I does not have units with air conditioning.
