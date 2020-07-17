418 Burgundy I

Amenities
55+ Community. Furnished 2 BR in a well kept building- walk to Burgundy pool - Garden view - next to lift. Full size washer and dryer. Kings Point is a 55+ community featuring a multi-million dollar clubhouse, state of the art theater offering entertainment and movies, a fully equipped fitness center, 3 clubhouses, 6 pools, golf , tennis, aerobics, billiards, card rooms crafts, clubs, a business center and a library. Conveniently located to shopping and restaurants as well as the Turnpike and I-95.